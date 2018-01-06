39 of the Best Summer Dresses

At a certain point, it gets to be so hot outside that all I want in my closet is easy-to-throw-on dresses that are light and flowy. It’s by far the easiest way to look pulled together without putting in too much effort. But with all the summer holiday sales going on right now, there’s almost too many options to choose from, so we rounded up the best styles to buy now before they’re gone. From casual, shirtdresses, evening, maxi and everything in between, we’ve narrowed down 39 of the best dresses in every size and at every price range.

The Best Rainbow Dress

$29, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve off shoulder sundress with tiered skirt in rainbow stripe The perfect weekend dress to wear for running errands or to the beach. $29 at ASOS Buy

The Best Dress for Work

$29, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve twist front skater dress This dress is a great modest option for work since the cleavage area is covered and hits right above the knee, but is still made from a light fabric. $29 at ASOS Buy

The Best Sleek Dress

The Best Trendy Button-Down Dress

$35, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve Button Through Linen Mini Sundress The button-down dress style is super popular right now but it’s hard to find in extended sizing since it can be extremely tight on the bust area. This one is made from a stretch linen and comes in a summer-friendly mint green. $35 at ASOS Buy

The Best ‘Clueless’ Dress

$38, ASOS Daisy Street Pinafore Dress In Check This dress looks like it was an extra in the Clueless wardrobe, but pair it with dad sneakers and it’ll look cool instead of cute. $38 at ASOS Buy

The Best Classic Polka-Dot Dress

$40, ASOS Monki Polka Dot Tiered Midi Dress Yes — polka dots are still in. Try the trend in this slightly oversize midi dress. $40 at ASOS Buy

The Best Bright Polka-Dot Dress

$45, ASOS Missguided Plus Twist Front Polka Dot Dress The orange-and-white print is perfect for summer — all you need is a good pair of mules to complete the look. $45 at ASOS Buy

The Best Mini Dress

$45, ASOS ASOS DESIGN square neck mini skater dress in ditsy floral Even if you don’t wear many mini dresses, you have to admit this skater style is fun, not too short and a great option for a weekend getaway look. $45 at ASOS Buy

The Best Sundress

$48, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve stripe midi tiered sundress Just in case you’ve been looking for a sundress for your next vacation. $48 at ASOS Buy

The Best Ruffle Wrap Dress

$55, Nordstrom Topshop Ruffle Minidress This dress has great reviews because of it’s bright color and easy to wear wrap silhouette. $55 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Leopard Dress

$56, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve mini mesh tea dress in leopard print Too often leopard clothing is overtly sexy, so it’s nice to see the print in a dress that mixes sheer on the top, with a wider, flowy hem at the bottom. $56 at ASOS Buy

The Best Casual Dress

$60, H&M Long Sleeveless Dress The dress you need for the days when it’s too hot to think about what to wear. $60 at H&M Buy

The Best Neon Dress

$60, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve twist midi dress with kimono sleeve Neon orange isn’t for anyone, but in this kimono sleeve silhouette you have to admit it’s stunning and perfect for Instagram. $60 at ASOS Buy

The Best Mini Button-Down Dress

$60, Nordstrom Topshop Angel Sleeve Shift Dress There are a lot of iterations of this dress, but at $60 it’s the most affordable, and the addition of the bell sleeves is fun. $60 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Gingham Dress

$64, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve midi dress with pep hem in contrast check Gingham dresses are usually very preppy but the contrast gingham on this midi dress makes it a lot more sophisticated. $64 at ASOS Buy

The Best Jacquard Dress

$70, H&M Pink Jacquard-weave Dress Jacquard dresses like this are great for summer since you can wear bold pattern without the weight of more fabric like heavy embroidery. $70 at H&M Buy

The Best Halter Dress

$70, H&M Amber Halterneck Dress This mustard halter dress is a great option for date night — the neckline is slightly sexy, and since the length is asymmetric you can get away with any kind of shoes instead of feeling like you have to wear heels. $70 at H&M Buy

The Best Wrap Dress

$70, H&M Silky Midi Wrap Dress Wrap dresses are great because they’re the equivalent of blank canvases as far as clothing goes. There is no wrong way to wear them or complete the look. $70 at H&M Buy

The Best Vintage Floral Dress

$72, ASOS Reclaimed Vintage inspired midi dress in floral print If you’re looking for more of a ditsy, wallpaper-like floral, this ASOS dress is sweet. $72 at ASOS Buy

The Best Modern Dress

$87, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve Satin Midi Dress With Sash I love how modern and contemporary the cut of this dress is. The high-neck, one sleeve and sash are super chic! $87 at ASOS Buy

The Best Little Black Dress

$88, Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Cami Slip Dress This Everlane dress needs no explanation. You can wear it plain with just flats and no other accessories, but since it’s so simple you could also pair it with a printed statement bag. $88 at Everlane Buy

The Best Slip Dress

$88, Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress Unlike classic slip dresses that come in satin, this Everlane version comes in a light almost linen fabric so it feels more appropriate for daytime, but just as easy to wear. $88 at Everlane Buy

The Best Ombré Dress

$92, ASOS John Zack Plus Pleated Skater Dress For when you’re looking for a bit of change in your eveningwear routine. $92 at ASOS Buy

The Best Chambray Dress

$98, Nordstrom Free People Butterflies Chambray Midi Dress Made from a light chambray denim, this midi dress is practically begging to be worn on the weekends. $98 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Mini Gingham Dress

$100, Net-a-Porter Madewell Gingham cotton-blend mini dress It’s no surprise this dress has already sold out twice. The gingham isn’t too bright, the silhouette is simple, and it’s only $100. $100 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Mini Wrap Dress

$100, Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress If you already have a classic wrap dress, consider a mini one like this in a bright yellow. $100 at Everlane Buy

The Best Remixed Shirtdress

$103, ASOS ASOS WHITE Curve shirt dress in stripe Shirtdresses are another silhouette that’s hard to find in curve sizing because of the bust. Make it one of your staples to wear with white sandals. $103 at ASOS Buy

The Best Dark Floral Dress

$118, Orchard Mile Rebecca Taylor La Vie Winter Posey Print Silk Twill Dress $118 (was $295, now 60% off) This has a bright floral print but against the black background it’s super chic. $118 at Orchard Mile Buy

The Best Fit & Flare Dress

$150, Net-a-Porter J.CREW Broderie anglaise cotton-poplin dress If you’ve been needing a cute dress for brunch or weekend bbq’s. $150 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Modest Dress

$158, Nordstrom Gal Meets Glam Collection Tie Waist Satin Midi Dress This dress has incredibly high reviews on Nordstrom because of it’s vintage-inspired charm and lustrous satin fabric. $158 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Maxi Dress

$168, Nordstrom Gal Meets Glam Collection Courtney Rio Stripe Lawn Maxi Dress Buyers of this dress repeatedly called it “everything” and “my favorite because I get so many compliments,” in case you needed some persuading. $168 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Wedding Guest Dress

$178, Nordstrom Gal Meets Glam Collection Lauren Botanical Garden Print Midi Dress It’s floral, flowy, not too conservative and a little sexy with the slit, which means it’s the perfect non-boring dress to wear to a wedding this summer. $178 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Classic Floral Dress

$190, Net-a-Porter Faithful the Brand Nina floral-print crinkled-crepe midi dress Made from a lightweight crepe, this soft pink-and-floral printed midi dress has a a bit of a ’40s vintage feel, and would look just as pretty with sneakers as with heels. $190 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Elegant Floral Dress

$239, Orchard Mile Joie Hafsa Silk Dress $239 (was $398, now 40% off) This floral dress is better for evening, as it’s one-shoulder silhouette and asymmetrical hem would look great with chandelier earrings and heels. $239 at Orchard Mile Buy

The Best Frilly Dress

$270, Orchard Mile Suboo Frill Midi Dress - White/Black The asymmetric neckline and delicate lace ruffle are a nice contrast against the polka-dot print. $270 at Orchard Mile Buy

The Best One-Shoulder Dress

$315, Net-a-Porter Mara Hoffman Vera one-shoulder crinkled-voile maxi dress I actually own this dress so I can testify to the fact that it’s stunning in person. I wore it with Birkenstocks and never felt better. $315 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Breezy Dress

$355, Net-a-Porter Innika Choo Smocked embroidered gingham cotton dress Embroidered balloon-sleeve dresses are basically made for summer, and this one from emerging designer Innika Choo adds a fun touch with its floral embroidery and matching belt that are made for tropical climates. $355 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Best Modern Shirtdress

$428, Diane Von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Button-Up Belted Cotton Shirtdress In a deep burgundy and oversize silhouette, this shirtdress is a nice modern update to the trend that feels fresh for summer. $428 at Diane Von Furstenberg Buy

The Best Evening Dress

$598, Diane Von Furstenberg Paneled Maxi Dress The most expensive on this list, but if you need a really good evening dress for a special event, you have to at least consider this maxi dress from DVF. It’s made from 100 percent silk woven crepe de Chine, printed in two different patterns in multiple colorways, and cut on the bias for a beautiful shape. $598 at Diane Von Furstenberg Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.