39 Of the Best Summer Dresses

At a certain point, it gets to be so hot outside that all I want in my closet is easy-to-throw-on dresses that are light and flowy. It’s by far the easiest way to look pulled together without putting in too much effort. But with all the summer holiday sales going on right now, there’s almost too many options to choose from, so we rounded up the best styles to buy now before they’re gone. From casual, shirtdresses, evening, maxi and everything in between, we’ve narrowed down 39 of the best dresses in every size and at every price range.

The Best Rainbow Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve off shoulder sundress with tiered skirt in rainbow stripe
$29, ASOS

The perfect weekend dress to wear for running errands or to the beach.

$29 at ASOS
The Best Dress for Work

ASOS DESIGN Curve twist front skater dress
$29, ASOS

This dress is a great modest option for work since the cleavage area is covered and hits right above the knee, but is still made from a light fabric.

$29 at ASOS
The Best Sleek Dress

Topshop Scoop Back Ribbed Midi Dress
$32, Nordstrom

This simple and chic white dress goes perfectly with a straw bag and hoops.

$32 at Nordstrom
The Best Trendy Button-Down Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve Button Through Linen Mini Sundress
$35, ASOS

The button-down dress style is super popular right now but it’s hard to find in extended sizing since it can be extremely tight on the bust area. This one is made from a stretch linen and comes in a summer-friendly mint green.

$35 at ASOS
The Best ‘Clueless’ Dress

Daisy Street Pinafore Dress In Check
$38, ASOS

This dress looks like it was an extra in the Clueless wardrobe, but pair it with dad sneakers and it’ll look cool instead of cute.

$38 at ASOS
The Best Classic Polka-Dot Dress

Monki Polka Dot Tiered Midi Dress
$40, ASOS

Yes — polka dots are still in. Try the trend in this slightly oversize midi dress.

$40 at ASOS
The Best Bright Polka-Dot Dress

Missguided Plus Twist Front Polka Dot Dress
$45, ASOS

The orange-and-white print is perfect for summer — all you need is a good pair of mules to complete the look.

$45 at ASOS
The Best Mini Dress

ASOS DESIGN square neck mini skater dress in ditsy floral
$45, ASOS

Even if you don’t wear many mini dresses, you have to admit this skater style is fun, not too short and a great option for a weekend getaway look.

$45 at ASOS
The Best Sundress

ASOS DESIGN Curve stripe midi tiered sundress
$48, ASOS

Just in case you’ve been looking for a sundress for your next vacation.

$48 at ASOS
The Best Ruffle Wrap Dress

Topshop Ruffle Minidress
$55, Nordstrom

This dress has great reviews because of it’s bright color and easy to wear wrap silhouette.

$55 at Nordstrom
The Best Leopard Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve mini mesh tea dress in leopard print
$56, ASOS

Too often leopard clothing is overtly sexy, so it’s nice to see the print in a dress that mixes sheer on the top, with a wider, flowy hem at the bottom.

$56 at ASOS
The Best Casual Dress

Long Sleeveless Dress
$60, H&M

The dress you need for the days when it’s too hot to think about what to wear.

$60 at H&M
The Best Neon Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve twist midi dress with kimono sleeve
$60, ASOS

Neon orange isn’t for anyone, but in this kimono sleeve silhouette you have to admit it’s stunning and perfect for Instagram.

$60 at ASOS
The Best Mini Button-Down Dress

Topshop Angel Sleeve Shift Dress
$60, Nordstrom

There are a lot of iterations of this dress, but at $60 it’s the most affordable, and the addition of the bell sleeves is fun.

$60 at Nordstrom
The Best Gingham Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve midi dress with pep hem in contrast check
$64, ASOS

Gingham dresses are usually very preppy but the contrast gingham on this midi dress makes it a lot more sophisticated.

$64 at ASOS
The Best Jacquard Dress

Pink Jacquard-weave Dress
$70, H&M

Jacquard dresses like this are great for summer since you can wear bold pattern without the weight of more fabric like heavy embroidery.

$70 at H&M
The Best Halter Dress

Amber Halterneck Dress
$70, H&M

This mustard halter dress is a great option for date night — the neckline is slightly sexy, and since the length is asymmetric you can get away with any kind of shoes instead of feeling like you have to wear heels.

$70 at H&M
The Best Wrap Dress

Silky Midi Wrap Dress
$70, H&M

Wrap dresses are great because they’re the equivalent of blank canvases as far as clothing goes. There is no wrong way to wear them or complete the look.

$70 at H&M
The Best Vintage Floral Dress

Reclaimed Vintage inspired midi dress in floral print
$72, ASOS

If you’re looking for more of a ditsy, wallpaper-like floral, this ASOS dress is sweet.

$72 at ASOS
The Best Modern Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve Satin Midi Dress With Sash
$87, ASOS

I love how modern and contemporary the cut of this dress is. The high-neck, one sleeve and sash are super chic!

$87 at ASOS
The Best Little Black Dress

The Japanese GoWeave Cami Slip Dress
$88, Everlane

This Everlane dress needs no explanation. You can wear it plain with just flats and no other accessories, but since it’s so simple you could also pair it with a printed statement bag.

$88 at Everlane
The Best Slip Dress

The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
$88, Everlane

Unlike classic slip dresses that come in satin, this Everlane version comes in a light almost linen fabric so it feels more appropriate for daytime, but just as easy to wear.

$88 at Everlane
The Best Ombré Dress

John Zack Plus Pleated Skater Dress
$92, ASOS

For when you’re looking for a bit of change in your eveningwear routine.

$92 at ASOS
The Best Chambray Dress

Free People Butterflies Chambray Midi Dress
$98, Nordstrom

Made from a light chambray denim, this midi dress is practically begging to be worn on the weekends.

$98 at Nordstrom
The Best Mini Gingham Dress

Madewell Gingham cotton-blend mini dress
$100, Net-a-Porter

It’s no surprise this dress has already sold out twice. The gingham isn’t too bright, the silhouette is simple, and it’s only $100.

$100 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Mini Wrap Dress

The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress
$100, Everlane

If you already have a classic wrap dress, consider a mini one like this in a bright yellow.

$100 at Everlane
The Best Remixed Shirtdress

ASOS WHITE Curve shirt dress in stripe
$103, ASOS

Shirtdresses are another silhouette that’s hard to find in curve sizing because of the bust. Make it one of your staples to wear with white sandals.

$103 at ASOS
The Best Dark Floral Dress

Rebecca Taylor La Vie Winter Posey Print Silk Twill Dress
$118, Orchard Mile
$118 (was $295, now 60% off)

This has a bright floral print but against the black background it’s super chic.

$118 at Orchard Mile
The Best Fit & Flare Dress

J.CREW Broderie anglaise cotton-poplin dress
$150, Net-a-Porter

If you’ve been needing a cute dress for brunch or weekend bbq’s.

$150 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Modest Dress

Gal Meets Glam Collection Tie Waist Satin Midi Dress
$158, Nordstrom

This dress has incredibly high reviews on Nordstrom because of it’s vintage-inspired charm and lustrous satin fabric.

$158 at Nordstrom
The Best Maxi Dress

Gal Meets Glam Collection Courtney Rio Stripe Lawn Maxi Dress
$168, Nordstrom

Buyers of this dress repeatedly called it “everything” and “my favorite because I get so many compliments,” in case you needed some persuading.

$168 at Nordstrom
The Best Wedding Guest Dress

Gal Meets Glam Collection Lauren Botanical Garden Print Midi Dress
$178, Nordstrom

It’s floral, flowy, not too conservative and a little sexy with the slit, which means it’s the perfect non-boring dress to wear to a wedding this summer.

$178 at Nordstrom
The Best Classic Floral Dress

Faithful the Brand Nina floral-print crinkled-crepe midi dress
$190, Net-a-Porter

Made from a lightweight crepe, this soft pink-and-floral printed midi dress has a a bit of a ’40s vintage feel, and would look just as pretty with sneakers as with heels.

$190 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Elegant Floral Dress

Joie Hafsa Silk Dress
$239, Orchard Mile
$239 (was $398, now 40% off)

This floral dress is better for evening, as it’s one-shoulder silhouette and asymmetrical hem would look great with chandelier earrings and heels.

$239 at Orchard Mile
The Best Frilly Dress

Suboo Frill Midi Dress - White/Black
$270, Orchard Mile

The asymmetric neckline and delicate lace ruffle are a nice contrast against the polka-dot print.

$270 at Orchard Mile
The Best One-Shoulder Dress

Mara Hoffman Vera one-shoulder crinkled-voile maxi dress
$315, Net-a-Porter

I actually own this dress so I can testify to the fact that it’s stunning in person. I wore it with Birkenstocks and never felt better.

$315 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Breezy Dress

Innika Choo Smocked embroidered gingham cotton dress
$355, Net-a-Porter

Embroidered balloon-sleeve dresses are basically made for summer, and this one from emerging designer Innika Choo adds a fun touch with its floral embroidery and matching belt that are made for tropical climates.

$355 at Net-a-Porter
The Best Modern Shirtdress

Short-Sleeve Button-Up Belted Cotton Shirtdress
$428, Diane Von Furstenberg

In a deep burgundy and oversize silhouette, this shirtdress is a nice modern update to the trend that feels fresh for summer.

$428 at Diane Von Furstenberg
The Best Evening Dress

Paneled Maxi Dress
$598, Diane Von Furstenberg

The most expensive on this list, but if you need a really good evening dress for a special event, you have to at least consider this maxi dress from DVF. It’s made from 100 percent silk woven crepe de Chine, printed in two different patterns in multiple colorways, and cut on the bias for a beautiful shape.

$598 at Diane Von Furstenberg
