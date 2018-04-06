Photo: courtesy of David Yurman

There are two kinds of luxuries: objects and experiences. Both are great, but they’re better together…so why not enjoy a night out at the theater while wearing a wonderful piece of jewelry? Our giveaway with David Yurman can make that happen.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to The Boys in the Band, the star-studded Broadway show featuring Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and Andrew Rannells. In addition to having a very aesthetically pleasing cast, it’s the 50th-anniversary revival of a 1968 play that unapologetically placed gay men’s stories front and center – which was a game-changer at the time. Our giveaway winner will also receive one men’s band (the jewelry kind) by David Yurman, worth up to $500. Enter the sweepstakes below, and visit David Yurman’s Instagram for an extra entry.