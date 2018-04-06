There are two kinds of luxuries: objects and experiences. Both are great, but they’re better together…so why not enjoy a night out at the theater while wearing a wonderful piece of jewelry? Our giveaway with David Yurman can make that happen.
One lucky winner will receive two tickets to The Boys in the Band, the star-studded Broadway show featuring Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and Andrew Rannells. In addition to having a very aesthetically pleasing cast, it’s the 50th-anniversary revival of a 1968 play that unapologetically placed gay men’s stories front and center – which was a game-changer at the time. Our giveaway winner will also receive one men’s band (the jewelry kind) by David Yurman, worth up to $500. Enter the sweepstakes below, and visit David Yurman’s Instagram for an extra entry.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.