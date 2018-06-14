A Tribeca Condo Where Playful Glamour Meets Graphic Content

Playful Glamour With Graphic Content

By

Los Angeles–based interior designer Jessica Ayromloo met her clients, a young married couple, in 2016, when they purchased a condo in a design-build residence in Tribeca. They spent a year and a half finessing the interiors, as these buildings must be completed before their owners can move in. So rather than rip out the default kitchen and bath utilities and go to town on structural changes — the first thing that many designers do when their clients get the green light to move in — Ayromloo concentrated on the décor and simply added casework where she wanted to implement storage and design features. The result is elegant and playful, with lots of patterns and strong colors to complement her client’s love of black and white.

The office, seen above, is a sophisticated “man cave” retreat. It’s a play on black-and-white graphics, with a touch of color provided by the club chair by Ligne Roset in green. The graph-paper pattern of the black-and-white wallpaper by Erica Wakerly plays off the custom carpet by Mansour Modern and curtain fabric by Sahco.

The charm of the hallway has everything to do with artisanal flourishes and whimsical shapes, like the polka-dot-patterned, custom-designed runner by Mansour Modern, for example. The wallpaper was painted by Miles Jopling, an artist friend of Ayromloo, and the sconces were created by glass artist Olivia Booth. The mirror is from La Murrina. Photo: Annie Schlechter
The beams of the living-room ceiling are finished in a high-polish Venetian plaster that contains silver pigment for extra radiance. The wall was built out to accommodate the linear fireplace and flat-screen. A Minotti sectional sofa sits on a curvy custom carpet from Mansour Modern, along with a cord chair from Moroso and a 1980s Italian coffee table. The hand-painted curtains are by Carolyn Ray. Photo: Annie Schlechter
The angled shape of the custom dining-table legs designed by Ayromloo adds more interest to the glass-topped piece. The James Mont Greek Key dining chairs bring in a crisp design accent to the space. Same for the large painting by Lionel Sabatté above the console and the smaller art piece between the windows by Devin Farrand. Photo: Annie Schlechter
The master bedroom is animated by the free-hand pattern of the de Gournay wallpaper, custom designed by Ayromloo, that responds to the opposite closet-wall design of bleached oak with blackened steel inlay. “I was inspired by Martin Boyce’s concrete floor installation at the Tate Britain,” Ayromloo says of the graphic pattern. “The bed color was an issue,” Ayromloo adds. “We went back and forth about the bed being in a neutral shade or a bolder color. Then we found a very unusual suede from Holly Hunt, which ended up working perfectly with the Venini hanging lamp.” The vintage chairs are from the ’60s. Photo: Annie Schlechter
The daughter’s room is drenched in luminous pastels, from the Calico wallpaper to the custom rug from Etsy to the Glas Italia Shimmer side table by Patricia Urquiola and the curtain fabric from Texture. Photo: Annie Schlechter
“I wanted it to look like a child’s toy train,” Ayromloo says of the dresser she designed for the clients’ daughter’s room. “I was definitely inspired by Memphis pieces because those pieces look like toys. I literally just started sketching boxes. But I didn’t want it to just be boxes, so I added half a rainbow piece that connects them all. In my mind, I was playing with building blocks.” Photo: Annie Schlechter

Tags:

A Tribeca Condo Where Playful Glamour Meets Graphic Content