A Tribeca Condo Where Playful Glamour Meets Graphic Content

Los Angeles–based interior designer Jessica Ayromloo met her clients, a young married couple, in 2016, when they purchased a condo in a design-build residence in Tribeca. They spent a year and a half finessing the interiors, as these buildings must be completed before their owners can move in. So rather than rip out the default kitchen and bath utilities and go to town on structural changes — the first thing that many designers do when their clients get the green light to move in — Ayromloo concentrated on the décor and simply added casework where she wanted to implement storage and design features. The result is elegant and playful, with lots of patterns and strong colors to complement her client’s love of black and white.

The office, seen above, is a sophisticated “man cave” retreat. It’s a play on black-and-white graphics, with a touch of color provided by the club chair by Ligne Roset in green. The graph-paper pattern of the black-and-white wallpaper by Erica Wakerly plays off the custom carpet by Mansour Modern and curtain fabric by Sahco.

