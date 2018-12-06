Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Is Angelina Jolie in for another major child custody battle? According to court documents obtained by the Blast, a judge is ordering the mother of six to improve her childrens’ relationships with their father, Brad Pitt, or she could lose primary physical custody.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County told Jolie, who filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to her six children. Therefore, the court is demanding her to provide Pitt with the cell-phone number of each child, and to allow him to speak to his children whenever he pleases. Jolie has also been banned from reading the text messages between Pitt and the kids.

While Maddox, 16, is basically allowed to spend his time however he pleases this summer, the other five children will have to follow a strict court-ordered summer schedule that dictates which days they must spend with each parent. If Jolie does not agree to all of the above, she could risk losing primary physical custody of the kids.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” the court told Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment.