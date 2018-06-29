Photo: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Nothing should surprise us about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson anymore. They got engaged after a month of dating? Cool. He got two tattoos inspired by her? Sure. They’re surprisingly good at Evanescence karaoke? Fine. So it should come as no surprise that Grande has a sweatshirt with Davidson’s face on it.

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

She showed off the sweatshirt on Instagram Stories. Both Davidson’s facsimile of a face and Grande’s real face got the dog-ear filter. Davidson was even tagged. Cute!

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Since they’ve been on an expedited relationship timeline, it’s not surprising that she went for partner merch within the first two months. These would make great swag at their upcoming nuptials.