Asia Argento Speaks Out About Anthony Bourdain’s Death

Shortly after news broke that Anthony Bourdain had died at age 61, his partner Asia Argento posted a statement on Twitter on Friday morning about the tragic loss.

Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.

Argento and Bourdain had been dating since 2016, after meeting while filming an episode of Parts Unknown in Rome. Last fall, Bourdain emerged as a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement. The chef and TV host attributed his support for the movement to his relationship with Argento, one of the dozens of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

After Argento’s recent Cannes speech, in which she spoke out about the film industry’s enabling of Weinstein’s crimes, Bourdain said of the Italian actress, “I am honored to know someone who has the strength and fearlessness to do something like that.”

