Beyoncé Shows Off Twins at On the Run II Opening Night

Photo: PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Beyoncé, who has always been generous, showed off pictures of her twin babies, Sir and Rumi Carter, at the kickoff of her joint tour with her husband on Wednesday. The latest photos have since made their way onto social media, with concert attendees uploading snapshots along with the revered Bey Legion Account, a fan account on Twitter.

The tour, On the Run II, kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, with Beyoncé’s cheating husband and frequent collaborator, Jay-Z tagging along.

The concert graphics display a number of messages at the bottom of photos of the sleeping twins: “Love never changes,” reads one. “Love is universal,” says another.

Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy via Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself, posed in front of a lush, floral background with her belly on full display in a pose that recalled the Madonna. After the twins’ birth, she posted photos of herself cradling them, with a similar theme. She made history a few months back when she became the first black woman to headline the Coachella Music Festival, renamed Beychella in her honor. (Her husband was there as well.)

We are all anxiously awaiting the next photos of Sir and Rumi sleeping: the loveliest, most peaceful Geminis the world has ever known.