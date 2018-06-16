The Best Reactions to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Surprise Album

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z took over all our Saturday nights and, well, the rest of our year when, surprise, they suddenly dropped their long-rumored joint album, Everything Is Love.

The pair announced the album during their Saturday night On The Run II concert in London. Immediately, Everything Is Love became available for streaming exclusively on Tidal, the visual for their song Apeshit (that they casually filmed in the Louvre, like it’s no big deal!!!) was released, and — understandably — everyone lost their minds out of pure joy, shock, and amazement at the stunning album.

Here, some of the best reactions on social media (so far) to the most important surprise of the year.

Beyoncè, the most powerful vocalist of this generation, out there ended all the rappers' careers rapping her soul out. I don't make the rules #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/EmmFtCsigL — senamjoon (@supremonstur) June 16, 2018

The Renaissance canceled! Baroque could never!!! Outsold Michelangelo!!! pic.twitter.com/uceex1zmPq — Ira (@ira) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé said let’s make love in the summertime and now it’s illegal to have sex from September-May — Hayley (@allhaylsatan) June 16, 2018

This video is now my aesthetic from today until the day I die https://t.co/FF0qCMDILP pic.twitter.com/9FLhjEu8MC — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé rapping better than all y’all faves lmaooooooo 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tC4QtacsnR — rai🌸 (@rxserai) June 16, 2018

Me coming back on twitter every 2 years to join Stan twitter when ever She drops something pic.twitter.com/3ZcuVezjyl — Rowan Blanchard (@RowanBlanchard) June 16, 2018

Me: Wow what a nice quiet da-

BEYONCÉ: pic.twitter.com/3JghUxoZep — tyra sanchez (@edgeskinky) June 16, 2018

the louvre is officially called the louvré now because of beyoncé, thats the rules — jomny sun (@jonnysun) June 16, 2018

This is BEYONCÉ ᶠᵗ ᴶᵃʸ⁻ᶻ — NEVER FUCKED A TORY (@CrylieJenner) June 16, 2018

Me trying to learn the lyrics to Beyonce & Jay new album #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/ZWGsm9W8Di — Truth Only (@TruthTellerAsh) June 16, 2018

The Mona Lisa when Beyoncé walked into the gallery #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/6XeOPhv0n4 — Aman (@AmanAdwin) June 16, 2018

Everything IS love!!!