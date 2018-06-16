The Best Reactions to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Surprise Album

Beyoncé and Jay-Z took over all our Saturday nights and, well, the rest of our year when, surprise, they suddenly dropped their long-rumored joint album, Everything Is Love.
The pair announced the album during their Saturday night On The Run II concert in London. Immediately, Everything Is Love became available for streaming exclusively on Tidal, the visual for their song Apeshit (that they casually filmed in the Louvre, like it’s no big deal!!!) was released, and — understandably — everyone lost their minds out of pure joy, shock, and amazement at the stunning album.
Here, some of the best reactions on social media (so far) to the most important surprise of the year.
Everything IS love!!!