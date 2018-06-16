Beyoncé and Jay-Z Surprise Release Joint Album, Everything Is Love

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have released their long-rumored joint album. Cancel your Saturday night plans, tell dad that he’ll get an extra special Father’s Day next year because this weekend you are staying in!

With a few casual posts on Instagram, Beyoncé announced the arrival of Everything Is Love, her joint album with husband Jay-Z. In November, Jay confirmed that a Carter album was in the works, but said it was scrapped in favor of Lemonade. Well, well, well, look what we have here — a nine-track Carter production on this blessed day! Stream the album exclusively on Tidal.

Plus: They’ve also released a visual for the Everything is Love song “Apeshit.”

Good luck to your edges!