The Best Twitter Nominations For Big Dick Energy

Photo: SplashNews.com

It was only a matter of time before the entire Twitterverse weighed in on the, er, biggest debate on the Internet. Pete Davidson’s dark circles and irresponsible devotion to Ariana Grande has earned him the coveted title of Champion of Big Dick Energy, commonly known as BDE. But who else exudes “a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it”?

Of course, you don’t have to have a penis to have BDE, or even a human body. The Twitterverse has dolled out nominations for the esteemed BDE Award to animated characters, perfumes, and even subway lines. Here are some of our favorite picks.

Mr. Rogers

twitter on the west coast is hard cus you’re just waking up and people are already talking about how mr. rogers had big dick energy — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 26, 2018

Nothing exudes that BDE like a good sweater vest.

Stephen Colbert

The man has the confidence to pull of a gray beard - and he’s familiar with the term “hot peen.”

Every Lesbian

i have only met maybe one or two men who exuded Big Dick Energy but dozens of lesbians who did — pilot! (@pilotbacon) June 26, 2018

Including Kristen Stewart, Roberta Colindrez, and Carol.

Some Kardashian Men

Scott Disick: BDE

Lamar Odom: BDE

Corey Gamble: No.

Tyga: BDE

Travis Scott: Not so much

Rob Kardashian: Don't make me laugh — mariah smith (@mRiah) June 26, 2018

Maybe why Sofia Richie took Scott back?

This Statue

that pre-hispanic big dick energy pic.twitter.com/M1TGfvwtV1 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) June 26, 2018

A man who squats…

Stuart Little

stuart little has big dick energy — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) June 26, 2018

Proof that it’s not about size.

Big Bird

the only person who truly knows and harnesses big dick energy is big bird — ryan (@yeetztweetz) June 26, 2018

Or maybe it is.

These Perfumes

ok the perfumes with the biggest dick energy are:

molecule 01

ck1

coco mademoiselle

tam dao

tom ford violet orchid (but only sparingly; one spritz too many and you're back to small DE)

CDG avignon

carnal flower — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 25, 2018

Update your inventory accordingly.

Damon Albarn

damon albarn absolutely has big dick energy w/o question — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) June 23, 2018

He can predict the future!!

The 7th Avenue Subway Stop

7th ave got that pic.twitter.com/G7PZFjo8RP — jo livingstone (@Jo_Livingstone) June 26, 2018

A literal take.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Everything about this is true. Also RGB=BDE — Leah Linder (@ThisisLeahL) June 26, 2018

The Notorious.