Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Has Reportedly Moved Out Of Their House

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

It seems that felony sex charges may be too much for Camille Cosby. The 74-year-old wife of convicted rapist Bill Cosby has reportedly moved out of their suburban Philadelphia home. The news comes two months after a guilty verdict landed the former TV dad under house arrest.

According to RadarOnline, Bill Cosby is now living in his mansion alone. Camille Cosby is believed to be living in one of the couple’s homes in Massachusetts with a chef, house manager, and personal driver. There is also an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and a parade of friends have reportedly been visiting to support her as she decides whether or not to file for divorce. Word is, Camille sold her husband’s private jet (at the time he was convicted, Cosby claimed he didn’t own a private jet). Other high-dollar assets in the estate include the couple’s homes and Cosby’s legendary car collection, but a potential divorce between the two could get messy, as Cosby faces mounting legal bills.

During Cosby’s trial in the spring, Camille accompanied her husband only once to the Montgomery County Courthouse, smiling for the news media. And after her husband was convicted of three counts of felony sexual assault for drugging and raping former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in the same home Camille has vacated, she compared the verdict to “mob justice.”

In her first and only comment about her husband’s conviction, Camille said, “The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury.” She added, “Bill Cosby was labeled as guilty because the media and accusers said so… period.”

In the lead up to the trial, more than 60 women came forward claiming that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them over the past 40 years. In addition to awaiting sentencing for the rape, Cosby also faces several civil suits in California courts, including a defamation suit by model Janice Dickinson. He will be arraigned in September, and is expected to get at least some prison time for his crimes, though he continues to deny all allegations. His legal team has already announced publicly that they would file an appeal.