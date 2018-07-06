Photo: Merie Weismiller/ Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox

In May 2019, a London-based travel travel company, Blue Marble Private, is planning to begin private tours of the Titanic wreckage, according to CNN Travel.

Blue Marble had initially planned to begin tours this May, but inclement weather, in the form of thunder and lightning storms, caused some unexpected delays. “The electromagnetic field from the lightning damaged over 70 percent of the electronics,” OceanGate’s marketing manager told CNN. “The North Atlantic is pretty unpredictable.”

Blue Marble will be working with OceanGate Expeditions, the designers of a submersible that will transport the guests and crew over two miles below the Atlantic, where the wreckage site rests. The entire tour will be eight days, with about three days of “possible” dive time.

The Titanic sank in April 1912, on its maiden voyage. It remains the worst American maritime disaster of the 20th century. The wreck site and ship remains were not discovered until 1986. Public interested was renewed after James Cameron’s blockbuster, which had its 20th anniversary last year. Another company, Deep Ocean Expeditions, had been taking paying customers to the sunken wreck since 1998, but told CNN they’d be ending their tours in 2012.

Luxury concierge firm Bluefish is also planning to offer tours of the wreckage beginning in 2019. Bluefish’s deep-sea expedition will go for $59,000, which is a veritable steal compared to Blue Marble’s $105,129 price tag. (Blue Marble insists that this is equivalent to the price of a first-class ticket, adjusted for inflation. Okay.) But any independently wealthy person who wishes to see the remains of the famous ship should act quickly: It is expected that the RMS will be completely consumed within the next 20 years, as its hull is constantly being consumed by iron-eating bacteria.

Rich people journeying through the notoriously tempestuous Atlantic Ocean, tossing concern and common sense to the wind: What could go wrong?