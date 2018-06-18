Border Patrol ‘Very Uncomfortable’ Using the Word ‘Cages’ to Describe Cages

Photo: RGV-FCB/Center for Border Protection

As people have become increasingly horrified at the treatment of migrants at the border, especially the Trump administration’s family separation policy, Border Patrol has something important to say: please don’t use the word “cages” to describe the actual cages in which they’re keeping people.

This statement comes after photos were released of the country’s largest immigrant processing center. Migrants are seen sleeping on floor mats and waiting on benches inside large, chain-link enclosures — otherwise known as cages — in the McAllen, Texas, detention facility.

These images were just released by border patrol @CBP showing the McAllen, Texas detention facility that we were allowed to tour today. For now, we can only rely on what they give us. They will not allow us inside to film on our own. Why? “Privacy”; they don’t want faces shown pic.twitter.com/laZAyEHwij — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 17, 2018

Border Patrol then took issue with the semantics. “They are ‘very uncomfortable’ — in their words — with his characterization of the word ‘cages,’” Gayle King reported on CBS This Morning. “They said it’s not inaccurate but they’re ‘very uncomfortable’ with using the word cages. They said they may be cages but they’re not being treated like animals.”

This just in from @davidbegnaud: Border Patrol has reached out to @cbsthismorning and said they are "very uncomfortable" with the use of the word cages. They say it's not inaccurate and added that they may be cages but people are not being treated like animals. pic.twitter.com/0zSDqJszgK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 18, 2018

To sum it up: “yes, we’re keeping migrants in cages, but saying that hurts our feelings.”

