Bottega Veneta Has Named Its New Creative Director

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/2016 Getty Images

Bottega Veneta has named former Céline director of ready-to-wear Daniel Lee as the new creative director. The news comes days after they announced that Tomas Maier would be leaving the company after 17 years.

Lee is a graduate of Central Saint Martins in Paris, and has previously worked at Maison Margiela and Balenciaga, as well as Céline.

Lee said he was “both honored and excited to continue the legacy that has been created at Bottega Veneta over the last five decades. Maintaining the ingrained codes of the house, craftsmanship, quality and sophistication, I look forward to evolving what has gone before, while contributing a new perspective and modernity.”

Lee may not be as big of a name (yet) as others rumored for the top job at Bottega, including the former creative director of Céline Phoebe Philo. But, as WWD pointed out, Pinault has a track record of hiring lesser-known designers to top houses, which worked spectacularly in the case of Alessandro Michele and Gucci.