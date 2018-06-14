Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Most people would argue that boots are not a summertime shoe. But Raf Simons isn’t most people. The chief creative director at Calvin Klein loves a fancy cowboy boot year-round; it fits into his creative vision of American style on steroids. Made of embossed electric-fuchsia leather, these pointy boots debuted during the brand’s Andy Warhol–inspired spring 2018 collection. The color will enliven just about any pair of jeans, but to really take advantage of the concept of summertime boots, try wearing them with a white sundress.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC high-heeled lace-up bootie, $1,295, for similar styles at 654 Madison Ave.