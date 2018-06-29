I Want to Believe This Bracelet Is Balancing My Energy

Photo: Gorjana

Would you like your energy balanced, your confidence boosted, and your insecurities banished? Would you like to keep negativity at bay and relax? Would you like to wear a bracelet? Well then, have I got a bracelet for you.

It’s a labradorite crystal bracelet.

Crystals are having an extended moment. Rich businessmen are into them; the Olsen twins gave them out at Fashion Week; they are potentially problematic — certainly hitting all the right notes for a sustained wellness trend. They’re something that I’d love to know more about, ideally by buying a crystal that brings me knowledge rather than by reading. Unfortunately my lack of knowledge precludes me from knowing if such a crystal exists. C’est la vie. I have, however, read up a bit on the labradorite crystal, the foundation of a bracelet that I received from a co-worker who received it from jeweler Gorjana.

According to Crystalvaults.com, “Labradorite is … the most powerful protector of the mineral kingdom, creating a shielding force throughout the aura and strengthening natural energies from within.” It’s a member of the Feldspar family and was discovered in 1770 by Moravian missionaries in Labrador, Canada. It can calm the mind and unite the chakras, as well as help PMS and bronchitis. According to Healingcrystals.com:

Labradorite is also very protective against negative energies, balancing, strengthening and protecting the aura and sealing the aura from energy leaks. Labradorite is a stone of transformation and change. Labradorite enhances strength of will and feelings of inner worth.

Of course, I was eager to wear the bracelet.

The bracelet, gray balls of labradorite on an elastic band with one gold ball also, is — I have to be honest — not the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. It sparkles in the sunlight, which I like, but otherwise it is just gray balls. (I hope the bracelet isn’t reading this.) I don’t have anyone to impress, however, so I wore the bracelet, which retails for $78 (!), over a three-day period. Here are my results.

DAY 1: I felt more balanced. I was in good spirits. Yes, I was already in good spirits before I put on the bracelet — I’d had a lemonade — but putting on the bracelet did not damper my spirits, save for the fact that it is annoying to wear a bracelet. So I consider it a win for the bracelet. As I traveled home on a crowded train, I found myself in a pleasant mood, with — oh my God — a balanced energy.

DAY 2: I woke up in an unpleasant mood. I’d had several bad dreams. The bracelet?! I had worse skin than I’d had the day previous. The bracelet?!?! I couldn’t know for sure, but I certainly blamed it. I meditated with the bracelet on, something I saw was recommended during my research, and attempted to reach a deeper level of peace. I’m not sure I did, but it’s always nice to meditate. I do recommend meditating in general.

DAY 3: Skin even worse!!!!!!!!!!

I’ll say this — I believe the person who buys a labradorite bracelet to balance their energy, boost their confidence, and banish their insecurities will likely find their energy more balanced, confidence more boosted, and insecurities more banished. At least somewhat. You can fool yourself into feeling a lot of different ways, not to be rude. Sometimes I buy a $10 juice and say to myself, “Now I feel better.” No I don’t, but, you know. I already bought it.

Buying a crystal bracelet is probably like buying a WWJD bracelet. If you’re someone who is in the market for a WWJD bracelet, you’re someone who would like to be reminded to at least consider what Jesus would do before acting. That way you can decide if you’d maybe like to do what he would do (pound on the hood of a car that came close to hitting you when you had the walk signal) instead of what you would do (yell into the window). It’s a reminder. I assume if you want to feel more balanced it could help to wear an annoying accoutrement whose sole intention is to remind you to feel more balanced.

I don’t think it will heal your bronchitis, however.