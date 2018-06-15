Cazzie David Is Doing Just Fine, Thank You Very Much

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Larry David’s cool daughter Cazzie has plenty of stuff going for her, and apparently she is doing just fine amid ex Pete Davidson’s rapid-fire engagement to Ariana Grande, TMZ reports.

Multiple sources told the tabloid that Cazzie is “already moving on post-breakup” and “not dwelling on the drama” surrounding her ex.

What’s more, her recent trip to Africa is apparently in no way related to breakup self-care and was planned long ago. If you believe TMZ’s sources, even her recent Instagram captioned “Been in Africa, what’d I miss ???” was simply an earnest question following an internet-free vacation.

In this instance, I choose to believe TMZ. For all those who have been Pete-and-Ariana-ed by an ex, let Cazzie David’s effortlessly chill vibes serve as a beacon of inspiration.