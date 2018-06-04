See All the Best CFDA Awards 2018 Red-Carpet Looks

The biggest night in fashion is here: the CFDA Awards 2018. This evening the fashion industry’s leading talents will walk the red carpet outside the Brooklyn Museum, where this year’s host Issa Rae is the first person of color to perform as the event’s emcee.

As opposed to the Met Gala, a highly publicized display of haute couture and brand marketing by celebrities, the CFDA Awards are a chance to commend the field’s emerging artists as well as crown lifetime achievers. (And there’s no challenging dress-code theme.) The night will honor Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Ralph Lauren, Donatella Versace, Diane Von Furstenberg, Narciso Rodriguez, Carolina Herrera, and more icons. Stay tuned for live coverage of all CFDA Awards 2018 red-carpet looks, updated throughout the night in our slideshow below.