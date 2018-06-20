Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Her Part to Bring Back Body Glitter

Photo: Greg Doherty/2018 Getty Images

Like tube tops and fanny packs, body glitter is a 2000s trend that’s making an unlikely comeback. And like any good trend comeback in 2018, it has some solid celebrity backing. Chrissy Teigen is launching a Body Glow Oil with Becca Cosmetics (the Holy Grail highlighter brand). The launch date is currently unknown, but both Teigen and Becca tweeted that it’s coming “soon.” Presumably in the three-month period when those outside of California dust off their swimsuits.

Earlier this year, Rihanna launched her own rendition of body glitter — Fenty Body Lava. Huda Beauty, founded by influencer Huda Kattan, has also teased a full-body liquid highlighter. The bottle Becca teased on twitter shows a more sheer product than either Fenty or Huda’s products. It looks more beach-ready than club-ready (hopefully, it smells like the beach, too).

This isn’t Teigen’s first time collaborating with Becca. Last year she developed a highlighter palette with them, which she wore to last year’s Met Gala.

The verdict is in: Human disco balls are chic.