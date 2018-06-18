ColourPop Just Launched 42 Shades of Foundation

There’s a new foundation in town and it’s bigger than the others. In our post–Fenty Beauty world, having 40 shades appears to be the new way to signify an inclusive foundation range. ColourPop just one-upped — or, rather, two-upped — the competition with a new line of 42 foundation shades.

The No Filter Foundation launch comes right after ColourPop doubled its No Filter Concealer range, and the two have complementary formulas that make them easy to blend together. The vegan and cruelty-free No Filter Foundation is a lightweight, long-wearing, medium coverage formula with a natural matte finish that is meant to strike a balance between dewy and dry. All of the shades are evenly distributed across six categories: fair, light, medium, dark, medium dark, and deep dark, to make sure there’s equal representation.

At only $12, ColourPop just made finding the perfect foundation match more accessible and affordable. The No Filter Foundations are available now on ColourPop’s website. Along with the foundations, ColourPop launched six shades of sheer matte powder compacts and three loose setting powder shades to help set makeup, absorb oil, and prevent camera flashback.

