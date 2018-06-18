There’s Another Sale on Top of These Already-on-Sale Cosabella Underthings

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Regular readers of the Strategist know that if there is a sale on top of a sale, we will be there on the scene combing through the wares and doing some middle-school math to figure out the discounts so you don’t have to. This Cosabella sale-on-sale is no exception, where a slew of already-on-sale bras, panties, PJs, robes, camisoles, and tank dresses are an extra 25 percent off at Orchard Mile. (The discounts are applied at checkout.) We combed through the underthings and picked out our favorite stuff, including a few pieces that, all told, are a whopping 74 percent off.

Cosabella Minimalista Scoopneck Camisole
Cosabella Minimalista Scoopneck Camisole
$47, Orchard Mile
$47 (was $73, now 36% off)
$47 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Verona Push Up Bra
Cosabella Verona Push Up Bra
$55, Orchard Mile
$55 (was $86, now 36% off)
$55 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Verona Hotpant
Cosabella Verona Hotpant
$21, Orchard Mile
$21 (was $33, now 36% off)
$21 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Verona Bralette
Cosabella Verona Bralette
$38, Orchard Mile
$38 (was $60, now 37% off)
$38 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Sweet Treats Geo Bralette
Cosabella Sweet Treats Geo Bralette
$32, Orchard Mile
$32 (was $50, now 36% off)
$32 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Sweet Treats Shadow Stripe Bralette
Cosabella Sweet Treats Shadow Stripe Bralette
$32, Orchard Mile
$32 (was $50, now 36% off)
$32 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Sweet Treats Medallion Lace Hotpant
Cosabella Sweet Treats Medallion Lace Hotpant
$13, Orchard Mile
$13 (was $29, now 55% off)
$13 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Sweet Treats Fans Thong
Cosabella Sweet Treats Fans Thong
$9, Orchard Mile
$9 (was $20, now 55% off)
$9 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Jolie Printed Lace Thong
Cosabella Jolie Printed Lace Thong
$9, Orchard Mile
$9 (was $24, now 63% off)
$9 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Bella Printed Long Sleeve Top & Boxer Pajama Set
Cosabella Bella Printed Long Sleeve Top & Boxer Pajama Set
$80, Orchard Mile
$80 (was $126, now 37% off)
$80 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Navigli Zip Bralette
Cosabella Navigli Zip Bralette
$27, Orchard Mile
$27 (was $104, now 74% off)
$27 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Free Bralette
Cosabella Free Bralette
$17, Orchard Mile
$17 (was $45, now 62% off)

Recently, a Strategist writer wrote an ode to this Cosabella bra, which she loves so much, she sleeps in it.

$17 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Mallory Robe
Cosabella Mallory Robe
$135, Orchard Mile
$135 (was $226, now 40% off)
$135 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Essex Pant
Cosabella Essex Pant
$29, Orchard Mile
$29 (was $110, now 74% off)
$29 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella 24/7 Demi Cup Bra
Cosabella 24/7 Demi Cup Bra
$22, Orchard Mile
$22 (was $82, now 73% off)
$22 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Palazzo Tap Short
Cosabella Palazzo Tap Short
$37, Orchard Mile
$37 (was $61, now 39% off)
$37 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Viareggio Shorts
Cosabella Viareggio Shorts
$30, Orchard Mile
$30 (was $80, now 63% off)
$30 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Va-Va Voom Lowrider Bikini
Cosabella Va-Va Voom Lowrider Bikini
$14, Orchard Mile
$14 (was $53, now 74% off)
$14 at Orchard Mile
Buy
Cosabella Brera Slit Maxi Dress
Cosabella Brera Slit Maxi Dress
$74, Orchard Mile
$74 (was $195, now 62% off)
$74 at Orchard Mile
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

There’s a Cosabella Underthings Sale-on-Sale