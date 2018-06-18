All About the Nationwide Protest Against Trump’s Family-Separation Policy

Photo: Center for Border Protection

On June 30, cities across the country will host protests against the Trump administration’s cruel family-separation policy, MSNBC host Chris Hayes and Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced on Monday’s All In with Chris Hayes.

Within the last six weeks, nearly 2,000 immigrant children have been ripped away from their parents while attempting to cross the border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. While the parents face criminal charges and are held in federal custody while awaiting trial, the children are placed in cages inside of detention centers, where many struggle to deal with extreme trauma.

To fight back against this horrific policy, a number of organizations and individuals — Rep. Jayapal, attorney Walter Schaub, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, the ACLU, the Women’s March, and MoveOn, among others — have organized a nationwide protest on Saturday, June 30. The main demonstration is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.

BREAKING: Just announced on @MSNBC.



June 30.

11 am EST.

Lafeyette Square and locations across the country.



ACT to stop children from being ripped away from their parents at our border. MOBILIZE to defeat this administration's cruelty ✊🏽



Details: https://t.co/r147ak1UEq pic.twitter.com/GrEZwDfpLD — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 19, 2018

“Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families,” reads the MoveOn website dedicated to the event. “But we won’t allow it to continue.”

The protest also has a Facebook event, which encourages those who can’t make it to the D.C. event to visit the website for Families Belong Together, which will list the other protests occurring around the country on June 30.

There are more ways we can help families separated at the border. Please see here.