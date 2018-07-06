Democratic Candidate Airs Ad With Same-Sex Kiss During Fox & Friends

Richard Madaleno and his husband kissing.
Richard Madaleno and his husband.

Richard Madaleno is currently running for Governor of Maryland, and is currently in fourth place among Democratic candidates. He may be getting a bit more name recognition now, though, thanks to a campaign ad he released on Thursday morning.

In it, Madaleno, a state senator, outlines a variety of actions he’s undertaken that “infuriate” Trump. He ends by kissing his husband, Mark Hodge, on the lips — what the LGBTQ Victory Fund says is the first American political ad to feature a candidate and their same-sex spouse kissing. To add to that, he made sure to air it during this morning’s Fox & Friends.

Watch the full ad, below:

