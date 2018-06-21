A Bunch of Sunscreens We Love Are on Sale at Dermstore Right Now

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

It’s the first day of summer, and Dermstore is celebrating with a sale on sunscreens and summery “sun care” products — many that we love and have written about here and at the Cut. We’ve included some of the options we think are most worth checking out now that they’re up to 20 percent off. Just keep in mind the sale only goes through June 27 (with the code “SUNFUN”).

$24, Dermstore MD SolarSciences Mineral Creme SPF 50 Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB $24 (was $30, now 20% off) You may have read up on this new study which says the higher the SPF, the better for protecting yourself against sun-induced skin damage. So a high-SPF mineral sunscreen like this one (which is also a hit on Amazon) would make a good investment this summer. We own it ourselves and can vouch for its smooth, nongreasy texture and matte-ifying effect that’s ideal for sliding on under makeup. $24 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$18, Dermstore Cotz Sensitive SPF 40 Sunscreen $18 (was $23, now 22% off) If you’re not looking to spend more than $20 on a sunscreen this summer, here’s an option the good shoppers at Amazon pointed out as one of the best oil-free mineral options out there. “It is scent-free, nongreasy, additive-free, doesn’t sting, and works extremely well under my foundation and other makeup,” one reviewer said. $18 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$52, Dermstore Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-on Shield SPF 50 $52 (was $65, now 20% off) This Rio Viera-Newton favorite is technically not included in the sale, but thankfully it’s already 20 percent off right now anyway. The cool thing about this sunscreen is that it’s a brush-on powder, so it’s spill-proof if you choose to stock it in your purse or carry-on. $52 at Dermstore Buy

$21, Dermstore Coola Mineral Sport SPF 50 Organic Sunscreen $21 (was $26, now 19% off) Stick sunscreens are less likely to run into your eyes (the stinging! The burning!), dermatologists have told us, so we might also suggest this sport Coola stick sunscreen, which we love for its high SPF protection and water resistance. $21 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$42, Dermstore Dermalogica MediBac Clearing Oil-Free Matte SPF 30 $42 (was $53, now 21% off) Writer Hannah Morrill suggested this oil-free Dermalogica sunscreen for acne-prone skin, since its “entirely matte formulation feels cool and untacky on the skin, absorbs quickly, and works almost like a primer under makeup.” It’s already on sale, so there’s no code necessary. $42 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Iman Adhami/Dermstore/Target $23, Dermstore Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 $23 (was $29, now 21% off) Fun fact: Frank Ocean’s mom, Katonya Breaux, created this tinted mineral sunscreen with people of color in mind, to help them avoid looking ashy. It’s won over editor Alexis Swerdloff, who says it works for even her very pale skin tone. $23 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$54, Dermstore MDSolarSciences Daily Anti-Aging Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $54 (was $68, now 21% off) If you just want to kill two birds with one stone, here’s a moisturizer with SPF 30 from MDSolarSciences that writer Lori Keong loves for its pump dispenser, creamy and hydrating finish, and “zillion skin-friendly ingredients”: we counted plumping ceramides, soothing aloe vera, antioxidants, and brightening vitamin C among them. $54 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$13, Dermstore Sun Bum SPF 30 Continuous Spray Sunscreen $13 (was $16, now 19% off) And here’s an SPF 30 option that Cut writer Jessica Prince Erlich described as the best-smelling spray-on sunscreen for its “addictive tropical scent.” She adds that “it takes a few seconds to dry, but there’s really no rubbing required.” $13 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$26, Dermstore MD SolarSciences Mineral Tinted Creme SPF 30 Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB Sunscreen $26 (was $32, now 19% off) Should you just want something light for your face (without looking like a greaseball), the Cut’s Ashley Weatherford recommended this tinted SPF 30 sunscreen as the perfect solution for oily skin. “Tinted and fast-absorbing, this lightweight sunscreen dries to a matte finish. You can trust me — and my typically shiny forehead — on this.” $26 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$39, Dermstore Nia 24 Sun Prevention 100 Percent Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $39 (was $49, now 20% off) And for those with super dry skin (even in summer), Weatherford says while this Nia’s SPF 30 lotion isn’t the most blendable, “it is without a doubt the most hydrating option” for face. $39 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$14, Dermstore Vita Liberata pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse $14 (was $17, now 18% off) This isn’t SPF, but since there were some self-tanners included in this sale, we thought we’d let you know that Kim Kardashian’s favorite subtle sunless tanner from Vita Liberata is in the mix. $14 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$25, Dermstore James Read Coconut Melting Tanning Balm $25 (was $35, now 29% off) Oh, and this James Read tanning balm that Erlich considers one of the best self-tanners for the body: “The clear glossy sheen ensures you don’t miss a spot … And the deeply moisturizing blend left my skin with a supple glow that’s usually reserved for vacation.” $25 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultraflattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

