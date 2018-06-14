Huge Mural of Trump Hangs in Detention Center for Migrant Children

By
Mural of President Trump.
Mural of President Trump. Photo: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

In the wake of increased scrutiny over the treatment of migrant children — especially the Trump administration policy of forcibly separating them from their parents at the border — reporters were finally allowed into one detention center in Texas.

Per the Washington Post, what they found at Casa Padre — an overcrowded Brownsville shelter that used to be a Walmart — was over 1,400 boys from the ages of 10 to 17, approximately 5 percent of whom had been separated from their parents. Along with doorless bedrooms filled with multiple beds each, a cafeteria, and a rec room, the children can also expect to be greeted by something else: a large mural of President Trump. (The Post reports that there’s also a mural of former president Barack Obama.)

Along with a black-and-white rendering of the president’s face and a painting of the White House with a large American flag atop it, it also features a quote of his from The Art of the Deal in both English and Spanish. It reads, “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.”

Children spend an average of 49 days at Casa Padre, with MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff saying, “effectively, these kids are incarcerated.”

Sources

The Washington Post

Tags:

Huge Trump Mural Hangs in Detention Center for Migrant Kids