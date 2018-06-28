These (Super on Sale) DVF Slides Would Have Been Helpful in Today’s Thunderstorm

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

These rubber slides from Diane von Furstenberg (which come in several of colors, which you can see below) fall somewhere between the ubiquitous-of-late pool slide and the Strategist-beloved Birkenstock Gizeh and Madrid, and are ultimately a little more work-appropriate than all three of them. And, frankly, we wish we had had a pair this morning when we got caught in a summer thunderstorm. Right now, for a limited time only, they are an extra 20 percent off their already-on-sale price.

$47, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Kellan Slides in Bold Red $47 (was $98, now 52% off) $47 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy with code: SUMMER20

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.