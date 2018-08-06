Bella Hadid Debuted New Superlong Hair at a Dior Party

Bella Hadid Partied in Honor of Dior’s Backstage Collection

By
Carine Roitfeld, Peter Philips, and Bella Hadid. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com/David X Prutting/BFA.com

Coming in with a big gust of wind, Bella Hadid and several inches of her new long hair blew into a Dior Beauty dinner party celebrating their new Backstage collection. At the dinner held at Frenchette in Manhattan, Peter Philips, the brand’s creative and image director, fêted the collection’s spokesmodels Hadid, Ruth Bell, and Manuela Sanchez.

Wearing a black Dior dress with red heart detailing and wavy extensions that were practically butt-length, Hadid gave a big hug to editor Carine Roitfeld. Stylist Mel Ottenberg, designer Aurora James, photographer Margaret Zhang, and actresses Nina Dobrev and Lili Reinhart were among the crowd.

Dior Backstage includes “basic” makeup products, such as a Hadid-inspired contour and highlighter palette. It also brings Dior into the “40 Foundation” club, with a new extensive range of dewy foundations that may or may not have been used on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Markle’s wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, also a brand ambassador, was in attendance. Scroll down for more photos from the dinner.

Aurora James. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Winnie Harlow and Bella Hadid. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Lili Reinhart. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
TK Wonder, Tina Leung, and Charlotte Groeneveld. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Bella Hadid. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Nina Dobrev. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Ruth Bell, Peter Philips, Manuela Sanchez, and Bella Hadid. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Margaret Zhang. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Bella Hadid. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Bella Hadid and Kristen Noel Crawley. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Rose Bertram. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Leigh Lezark. Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

