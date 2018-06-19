Look at This Big Weirdo Fondling the Flag

Look at this freakin’ weirdo. Look at this profoundly weird, weird dude Donald Trump hugging the American flag on Tuesday after a speech at the National Federation of Independent Business, and pawing at it like it was French President Emmanuel Macron.

Look at him rub his face against — oh, I’m sorry, this is actually a different time Donald Trump grabbed an unsuspecting flag and pressed it against his body.

Trump had a rally in Tampa and he gave the flag a big old hug https://t.co/XJvcx8Ssxh pic.twitter.com/beTBfSHsoP — Kristin Salaky (@KristinSalaky) June 11, 2016

That was back in 2016, when he was still just a presidential nominee, and nobody had any idea what was in store for us. Before that, he also hugged a flag onstage at a town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire.

Photo: Keith Bedford/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Yes, he’s done this multiple times. Which means, presumably, he and his advisers took a look at him hugging the ol’ stars and stripes like it wasn’t Melania, and said, “Yes, that’s good. That’s very good. Not creepy. Let’s keep doing that.”

Before Trump smushed himself up against the flag in 2016, one of his supporters started a chant to “build the wall.” This time, Trump’s public display of affection was preceded by him talking about his administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has resulted in nearly 2,000 immigrant children being ripped from their families. Immediately before embracing the ol’ stars and stripes amorously, he proclaimed, “We’re doing well as a country.”

What a weirdo.