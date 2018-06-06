In Haunting Clip, Trump Again Proves He Has No Idea How to Drink Water

Photo: Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump’s meeting at the FEMA headquarters on Wednesday was notable because he was joined by First Lady Melania Trump who is “alive” and “well” following her 26-day absence from the public eye. Also notable, this brief, chilling moment shared by reporter Jules Suzdaltsev.

I am laughing so goddamn hard at this video of Trump inexplicably putting his water bottle on the floor, and Pence immediately doing the same for no reason whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qEFPzKClYj — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 6, 2018

Someone probably just told President Trump and Mike Pence to put their water bottles away for a picture, but nonetheless, it’s haunting. The two are remarkably in sync. Does the Vice President practice his mirroring tactics? Does Mother help?

“There was zero hesitation from Pence. It’s like they rehearsed it,” one Redditor commented on a lengthy thread devoted to dissecting the clip.

This is not the first time the president has had a bizarre interaction with water, either. Remember this?

just an extremely normal way to drink out of a small glass of water pic.twitter.com/GmBbpubBkj — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

And this?

Perhaps he would be more comfortable with a Diet Coke.