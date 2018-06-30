The Most Powerful Scenes From the Families Belong Together Protests

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Saturday, thousands of people across the world attended more than 600 protests against the Trump administration’s inhumane zero-tolerance immigration policy, which ripped over 2,000 children away from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Families Belong Together protests and marches drew politicians, parents, children, immigrants, and people appalled by the White House’s cruel treatment of those seeking refuge in the United States.

From powerful speeches delivered by children fearing their immigrant parents will be taken away from them to inspiring shows of unity, here are some of the most powerful moments from the demonstrations.

Many protesters drew inspiration from Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do U?” (that Melania Trump wore to visit detained children) to argue against the policy.

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

At the D.C. protest, a 12-year-old girl named Leah spoke of her fear of ICE taking away her immigrant mother, a domestic worker in Miami.

“I don’t understand why they are being so mean to us children. Don’t they know how much we love our families? Don’t they have a family, too? Why don’t they care about us children?,” Leah said.

"This is evil. It needs to stop. It makes me sad to know why children can't be with their parents" - @LCayasso#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/MN2booUfsH — Families Belong Together March (@WomenBelong) June 30, 2018

Also at the D.C. protest, Orange Is The New Black actress Diane Guerrero shared her own story of losing her immigrant parents to deportation when she was young – and spoke of the lasting damage it causes.

“I am here today as a woman who as a young child was separated from her family,” she said.

"I am here today as a woman who as a young child was separated from her family. I am here today to be painfully honest about the damage these government policies do to human beings," Diane Guerrero tells crowd in D.C. https://t.co/jtQqiTCcms pic.twitter.com/vxfhZ1pVql — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2018

"Once my family was taken, I became fully aware that my community matters less to some people. That we are treated differently because of the color of our skin or where our parents were born," Diane Guerrero tells crowd https://t.co/jtQqiTCcms pic.twitter.com/a2ROWYwOmK — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2018

Many protesters called for the government to abolish ICE:

Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Getty Images

Children attended rallies with their parents and to call attention to the harm being caused to other kids:

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

We are all immigrants.



We are all out here today outside the Richmond detention center in California to say “no more”.



No one is “illegal” and every #FamilyBelongsTogether



We must #AbolishICE and end this system of brutality. pic.twitter.com/97eS8TuEaQ — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 30, 2018

Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who recently scored a stunning primary win in New York, spoke at a rally in her district.

“We have to understand that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” she said in video shared by reporter Allissa Wickham.

Other politicians joined the protests as well:

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality" https://t.co/H4335KtXj1 pic.twitter.com/0hX3DeJgjy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 30, 2018

Just marched past the White House. Maybe @realDonaldTrump can give us a good crowd size estimate. pic.twitter.com/c8RVKU8WhD — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 30, 2018

We're gathered here in #Baltimore to say that #FamiliesBelongTogether... and we need to reunite children with their parents now. pic.twitter.com/FXfwtmFzhK — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 30, 2018

John Legend delivered a powerful performance (of his new song “Preach”) at the protest in L.A.: