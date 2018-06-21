Everything You Need to Channel an Old Hollywood Star

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Darling, now is the time to pull out all the stops. A sparkly brooch? Wear it. A silky tinsel scarf? Put it on. A salmon-colored headdress? Do it. Marc Jacobs knows how to style an elaborate headdress, especially with milliner Stephen Jones on his side. In his spring 2018 show, each model walked down the runway with a head scarf all their own. The dramatic shape needs to be dressed up — not down — in order to fully channel the SoCal ‘60s screen siren. It’s a lot of look, but the key is to big or go home.

Turban, brooch, and scarf, price available upon request at at Marc Jacobs, 113 Prince St.