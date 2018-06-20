These Fjällräven Bags Are Up to Fjorty Percent Off

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

At this point, the Fjällräven backpack has been around long enough that it’s reached almost icon status — like a Filson shoulder bag, or a Baggu duck bag, or a Longchamp tote. The Swedish brand also makes other types of bags (Dopp kits, duffel bags), and a whole bunch of them are on sale, up to 40 percent off, at the moment. We rounded up our favorites — perfect for get-out-of-town season — below.

Fjällräven Greenland Backpack Small in Autumn Leaf
Fjällräven Greenland Backpack Small in Autumn Leaf
$60, Zappos
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)
$60 at Zappos
Buy
Fjällräven Kanken Backpack in Graphite/UN Blue
Fjällräven Kanken Backpack in Graphite/UN Blue
$56, Shopbop
$56 (was $80, now 30% off)
$56 at Shopbop
Buy
Fjällräven Re-Kanken Backpack in Midnight Blue
Fjällräven Re-Kanken Backpack in Midnight Blue
$63, East Dane
$63 (was $90, now 30% off)
$63 at East Dane
Buy
Fjällräven Greenland Top Backpack in Dandelion
Fjällräven Greenland Top Backpack in Dandelion
$96, East Dane
$96 (was $120, now 20% off)
$96 at East Dane
Buy
Fjällräven Greenland Top Large Backpack in Dusk
Fjällräven Greenland Top Large Backpack in Dusk
$120, East Dane
$120 (was $150, now 20% off)
$120 at East Dane
Buy
Fjällräven Travel Pack Small Bag in Green
Fjällräven Travel Pack Small Bag in Green
$152, East Dane
$152 (was $190, now 20% off)
$152 at East Dane
Buy
Fjällräven Travel Pack Bag in Black
Fjällräven Travel Pack Bag in Black
$180, East Dane
$180 (was $225, now 20% off)
$180 at East Dane
Buy
Fjällräven Splitpack Backpack in Navy
Fjällräven Splitpack Backpack in Navy
$140, East Dane
$140 (was $175, now 20% off)
$140 at East Dane
Buy
Fjällräven Travel Toiletry Bag in Deep Blue
Fjällräven Travel Toiletry Bag in Deep Blue
$48, East Dane
$48 (was $60, now 20% off)
$48 at East Dane
Buy

These Fjällräven Bags Are Up to Fjorty Percent Off