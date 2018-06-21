Get Aaliyah’s M.A.C Makeup Collection Before It Sells Out

Photo: Sal Idriss/Redferns

Aaliyah’s superfans act fast — the late R&B star’s M.A.C makeup box set sold out minutes after it went live. Which kind of makes sense, because the stans were the ones who brought the collection to life.

The M.A.C x Aaliyah collector’s item $250 box set was released yesterday, although it had been years in the making. A Change.org petition garnered over 26,000 signatures from fans who wanted a honorary collection from M.A.C. Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, partnered with M.A.C on the collection. The full collection included four lipstick shades, four lip glosses, an eye-shadow palette, two lip pencils, and a bronzer. Now, the box set and the lip liners are already sold out.

According to Racked, the colors in the collection are inspired by Aaliyah’s impressive street style (which she rocked way before hypebeasts were a thing). They’re named after her hit songs, with homages to Brooklyn and Detroit. The collection is affordably priced between $17.50 to $32, so … get on it before Aaliyah’s fans snatch it all up.