This Little Girl Was Not Into Prince George’s Singing Voice

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The internet’s new favorite royal is seven, “sassy,” and not a fan of Prince George’s singing voice. At this year’s Trooping the Color, the annual parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, all eyes were on Savannah Philips, who covered 4-year-old Prince George’s mouth during the national anthem.

No one was having more fun at the parade than Philips, who’s the daughter of Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne and the Queen’s oldest grandson). At multiple points during the show, she threw her arms up in the air out of excitement and even pretended to be a conductor at one point:

Some sarcastic conducting and shutting Prince George up!! Hilarious!! #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/9dR3UYfggZ — SJ (@HowTickledIAm) June 9, 2018

The cutest moment during the parade, though, came during the singing of “God Save the Queen.” After dramatically hushing Prince George, who clearly wasn’t complying with Phillips’s wishes, the little girl locked eyes with cameras and placed her hand over the future king’s mouth.

And, the internet loved it.

One of those iconic Buckingham Palace Balcony moments that will not be forgotten! #princegeorge #girlpower #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/KupLAHerqJ — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 9, 2018

Savannah Phillips demonstrating her impressive “tired of listening to men” routine on Prince George https://t.co/d2NFBp088H — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) June 9, 2018