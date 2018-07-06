Glossier Is Changing Its Fan-Favorite Foundation

Photo: Glossier

In the ever-expanding Glossier arsenal, several products stand the test of time, including their Perfecting Skin Tint. The almost-foundation promises a dewy glow that evens out the skin without coating it. Even though it’s a fan-favorite, Glossier is updating it in accordance with customer reviews.

They do read the comments! The brand sent emails to every customer who had bought the Perfecting Skin Tint in the past month to say that they’re updating the formula and to offer a coupon for the new version when it releases. Per Allure:

Those improvements include an updated pigment treatment that prevents the shade from shifting over time, improved film-formers that help create a soft, hydrating veil atop skin, the addition of cork oak for a breathable barrier that works to prevent water loss, and an updated blend of oils that are rich in omega fatty acids.

But wait, that’s not all. In addition to the technical improvements, they’re also increasing their shade range from five to more than five, which will roll out over the next year. They’re not the only beauty brand that’s increased their shade range post–Fenty Beauty. Last week, Revlon announced that they would be rolling out a new prestige line at Sephora with 40 foundation shades. Dior, CoverGirl, and Maybelline have also expanded their shade range following the success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

If you just bought Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint, look out for a coupon in your inbox. If not, get the new-and-improved formula and look out for the new shades in the next year.