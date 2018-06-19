Are Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Finally Tying the Knot?

Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After a nice near year-long engagement, Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiancé, Brad Falchuck, may soon be pronounced Mrs. and Mr. Goop. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the celebrity couple is planning to marry at Paltrow’s lavish Hamptons home just after Labor Day.

Way back in November 2017, rumors swirled Goop queen and television writer were engaged after dating for three years — a claim that the couple did not confirm until early January 2018. In the months since, Paltrow has been incredibly busy: She flew to Mexico for a wild bachelorette party, told wellness junkies to shoot coffee up their butts, and likened her ex-husband to a close sibling on multiple occasions.

What she apparently didn’t do, though, is plan her late-summer wedding. At her Goop Health Summit this past month, speaking of the ceremony, she said, “I’m very busy so I’m actually not that involved in it.” (See, she’s busy.)

She’ll just show up when it’s time for the actual recoupling to take place.