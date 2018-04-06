Harry Styles Stars in Gucci Campaign With a Chicken

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One lucky chicken starred alongside Harry Styles in a Gucci men’s tailoring campaign, which was revealed over the weekend. Styles looks quintessentially British in the photos, shot by Glen Luchford, and poses in a cape and suit outside of a fish and chips shop. Four dogs and one cat also played co-stars to the singer.

The campaign provided an answer to fans who had spotted Styles carrying around a chicken.

The styling matched Styles’s own taste, given that he has a suit collection to rival Mick Jagger and counts Shania Twain as his style icon. Even though the campaign was meant for the men’s collection, anyone can try out the lilac socks with loafers styling tip.