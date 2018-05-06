Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

Photo: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday morning, former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein appeared in a New York court to plead not guilty to rape and criminal-sex-act charges.

MOMENTS AGO: Harvey Weinstein arrives for court appearance in New York City https://t.co/IhrymDDFnB pic.twitter.com/jCSiIsWv7A — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2018

The disgraced producer, 66, was indicted last week on first- and third-degree rape charges, in addition to one criminal-sex-act charge, involving two New York women. Weinstein had turned himself in on May 25 to the New York Police Department, and left the precinct smiling hours later after posting $1 million bail.

Last fall, the New York Times and The New Yorker published bombshell investigations into sexual-misconduct allegations against Weinstein. The accusations ranged from workplace harassment and hotel-room meetings to rape and verbal abuse. In total, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of abuse.

A law-enforcement official told the Associated Press in May that the New York criminal-sex-act charge relates to Lucia Evans, who says that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The rape charge stems from a 2013 assault that occurred in a hotel room. CNN notes that the person in the 2013 rape case has not yet been identified.