Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

Photo: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday morning, former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein appeared in a New York court to plead not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges.

MOMENTS AGO: Harvey Weinstein arrives for court appearance in New York City https://t.co/IhrymDDFnB pic.twitter.com/jCSiIsWv7A — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2018

The disgraced producer, 66, was indicted last week on first- and third-degree rape charges, in addition to one criminal sex act charge, involving two New York women. Weinstein had turned himself in on May 25 to the New York Police Department, and left the precinct smiling hours later after posting $1 million bail.

Last fall, the New York Times and New Yorker published bombshell investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein. The accusations stemmed from workplace harassment and hotel room meetings, to rape and verbal abuse. In total, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of abuse.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press in May that the New York criminal sex act charge relates to Lucia Evans, who says that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The rape charge stems from a 2013 assault that occurred in a hotel room. CNN notes that the person in the 2013 rape case has not yet been identified.