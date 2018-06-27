Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old congressional candidate who just won a primary against a top House Democrat Joe Crowley, has also been fielding questions about her taste in lipstick. In a debate where she talked about the problems facing the American working class and her rejection of corporate money for her campaign, some were also noticing her deep-red lipstick. And to Ocasio-Cortez, that’s fine! She’ll answer that question too.

I have been getting many inquiries about my debate lip color in the last two days.



I GOT YOU.



It’s Stila “Stay All Day” Liquid in Beso. 💄 pic.twitter.com/xhkxSXZXCO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 17, 2018

The Stila “Stay All Day” liquid lipstick is a favorite among Sephora stans and is one of the best longwear products. It has almost 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, and a recent commenter called the Beso shade her “holy grail.” Now it has the endorsement of one of the most exciting Democratic congressional candidates, too.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.