Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The “Hot Felon,” né Jeremy Meeks, first came into our lives, hotly, back in 2014. Now, approximately 60 years later, he’s welcomed a new baby with girlfriend Chloe Green, née the Topshop Heiress.

Green posted an Instagram announcing son Jayden Meeks-Green’s birth this morning, writing, “We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please.”

Meeks was raising a son and two step-sons with estranged wife Melissa before he was caught making out with the Topshop Heiress on a yacht, thus ending his marriage. This was after his viral mugshot had catapulted him into fame and the fashion world.

Congratulations to the happy couple and congratulations to the new baby, a Gemini.