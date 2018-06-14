How This Comedian Gets Her Skin So Good

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think “Why is your skin so good?” We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good, a series.

Lauren Servideo is one of the funniest people on Instagram. Her feed is a menagerie of short comedy sketches in which she impersonates different characters she’s made up, or people she saw in line at Dunkin’ Donuts. Instagram has clearly taken notice: She recently started working as a curator on the platform’s Community Lab team.

“I worked at Clinique in college and went through several intense skin-care boot camps with them,” Servideo says. “I feel like they set the foundation for everything I know about skin care! They are very clinical (Clinique people have to wear these fake white lab coats like we’re doctors/dermatologists) and while I understand the appeal of using more natural products, I personally am not afraid to use skin care that is made and tested in a lab.”

That said, her number-one tip for Instagram-worthy skin? “Get a Lumee case!” Read on for the rest of her skin-care routine.

The Cleanser

The Exfoliators

$28, Rescue Spa Biologique Recherche Lotion p50 “I do this experiment where I try this on one side of my face, and the Glossier Solution on the other.” $28 at Rescue Spa Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier $24, Glossier Glossier Solution “I use this on the other side of my face. And then I let it dry completely!” $24 at Glossier Buy

The Face Oil

$13, Amazon Trader Joe’s 100% Pure Jojoba Oil “I love to head to the Trader Joe’s spa and get this jojoba oil. I just use the warmth of my hands to press it into my cheeks.” $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

The Moisturizer

The Bronzer

$38, Dermstore Healthy Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40 “I use this sunless tanner, and then ta-da!” $38 at Dermstore Buy

