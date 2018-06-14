What You Can Do Right Now to Help Fight Trump’s Family-Separation Policy

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Under the Trump administration’s extreme “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which was officially announced on May 7, more than 1,300 immigrant children have been ripped from their parents while attempting to cross into the U.S. The stories from the border are horrifying: federal agents allegedly taking away a mother’s baby as she was breastfeeding, asylum seekers listening to their children scream from another room, and a man killing himself after being separated from his wife and child.

“The practice of separating families amounts to arbitrary and unlawful interference in family life, and is a serious violation of the rights of the child,” said a spokesperson for the U.N. human-rights office.

To find out how the general public can fight this horrific policy, the Cut reached out to various organizations that advocate for immigrants’ rights. Below, here’s what you can do to help.

Volunteer at organizations

Many organizations in border states are actively looking for volunteers who are willing to complete tasks like organizing legal intake and interviewing families, especially if those volunteers are Spanish-speaking and have legal experience. The Texas Civil Rights Project, for example, is seeking “volunteers who speak Spanish, Mam, Q’eqchi’ or K’iche’ and have paralegal or legal assistant experience.”

If you can’t volunteer, donate

For those who don’t live in southern states or meet the qualifications for volunteering, a simple way to help is by donating to organizations. In addition to the Texas Civil Rights Project (donate here), there’s the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), the largest immigration nonprofit in Texas that provides free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrants. And, as always, you can donate to the ACLU.

Write letters to the media

To raise awareness of what’s transpiring along the U.S-Mexico border, Vicki Gaubeca, the director of Southern Border Communities Coalition, encourages the public to write letters to the editor and op-eds about how the family-separation policy “contradicts American values.”

“If you think about what the Republican Party has stood for, it’s family values and protecting children, so it seems contradictory that they’re engaging in this enforcement activity of ripping kids from their families,” she told the Cut. “It’s really troubling to see that an administration can be so callous. It’s beyond the pale.”

Talk to your elected representatives

Manoj Govindaiah, the director of Family Detention Services at RAICES, stressed the importance of contacting your local politicians to voice your disapproval.

“The general public needs to make their elected representatives know that they will not tolerate this treatment for anyone, let alone victims of persecution,” he told the Cut. “We recommend that the general public contact their elected officials and express their outrage against these policies.” He also suggests that people arrange and organize meetings with their elected officials when they’re in their home states during congressional recesses “to speak in person about how these policies have affected themselves and their families.”

You can find out who represents you here; if you need a suggestion for what to say, the ACLU has a script.

Go to a local protest

In the past week, people in cities around the country have taken to the streets to protest the zero-tolerance policy. While some demonstrations have been organized by local grassroots organizations, one group that has coordinated protests all over the U.S. is Families Belong Together. To see if latter is hosting a march near you, click here.