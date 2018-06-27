You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We learned about buzzy Korean skin-care line Huxley when the Cut reviewed its products back in February. The brand relies on prickly pear — a succulent that’s said to have anti-inflammatory qualities — in all of its products, which is why Huxley devotees rave about the hydration benefits and general skin-soothing effects. We’ve actually tried many of them ourselves and can vouch that they’re truly worth the hype.

After it launched at Glow Recipe, it took off in the States (and gained a wave of new followers among beauty editors and skin-care enthusiasts), but it’s also available at Nordstrom, where all of Huxley’s beauty sets are 50 percent off right now. It’s the best time to dabble if you’re curious — instead of picking and choosing products, you can scoop up a set and sample two or three at once (for a fraction of the original price).

$63, Nordstrom Huxley Antioxidant Trio $63 (was $125, now 50% off) This set contains a refreshing toner, an “anti-gravity” cream packed with radiance-boosting antioxidants, and a perennially best-selling essence that the Cut’s Ashley Weatherford says is really more like a serum. $63 at Nordstrom Buy

$63, Nordstrom Huxley Extra Moisture Trio $63 (was $125, now 50% off) If you just want to look a bit more dewy, you could try this set that contains the toner, the Secret of Sahara oil that Weatherford says locks in moisture without making you look greasy, and a glow cream that contains squalene (one of our favorite moisturizers) and aloe. $63 at Nordstrom Buy

$63, Nordstrom Huxley Hydration Trio $63 (was $125, now 50% off) Here, we have the toner, a hydrating Fresh & More gel cream, and the Grab Water essence that Weatherford says is “refreshing as a spa” and functions as a light moisturizer. $63 at Nordstrom Buy

$28, Nordstrom Huxley Cleansing Duo $28 (was $55, now 49% off) We love how gentle this cleansing micellar water is, and the light touch of this cleansing gel that easily removes dirt and makeup and leaves skin soft to the touch. $28 at Nordstrom Buy

$48, Nordstrom Huxley Antioxidant Duo $48 (was $95, now 49% off) And if you just want to lift and brighten your skin, you can’t go wrong with this antioxidant duo that contains the Secret of Sahara oil essence and anti-gravity cream. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

$48, Nordstrom Huxley Extra Moisture Duo $48 (was $95, now 49% off) An abbreviated version of the extra-moisture trio, if you don’t want to try the toner. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

$48, Nordstrom Huxley Hydration Duo $48 (was $95, now 49% off) A downsized version of the hydration trio that isn’t quite so expensive (and still such a good deal for two products at once). $48 at Nordstrom Buy

$50, Nordstrom Huxley Oil Duo $50 (was $99, now 49% off) And a twofer of the Huxley oils. $50 at Nordstrom Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

