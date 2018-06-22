Express Your Summer Feelings With This New Cut T-Shirt

As promised, new and timely slogans that we’re thinking about a lot will be added to the Cut Shop each week. Here’s our latest addition!

This week, the Cut declared that actor Tony Shalhoub is having a moment. With his brilliantly grumpy roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Band’s Visit, the Lebanese-American actor has been propelled back into the hearts and minds of America. We are firmly in the Shalhoubaissance. (Vulture agrees.) As Gabriella Paiella wrote in her recent ode, there is much to love about Tony Shalhoub: his lush and broad mustache, his twinkling eyes, his comedic timing, and of course, his acting chops. Really, what more could you ask for?

All that was missing was the T-shirt — until now. It’s summer. It’s hot. Love is in the air. And we simply love Tony Shalhoub.

