Is This a Photo of Wax Ed Sheeran or Human Ed Sheeran?

Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

I regret to inform you that Madame Tussauds has created a second wax Ed Sheeran. This wax Ed Sheeran was unveiled in London and will eventually serve, I assume, as a mating partner for the wax Ed Sheeran currently living at Madame Tussauds in New York. C’est la vie. Madame Tussauds has a vision of a wax Ed Sheeran civilization, and we are simply not prepared to stop it.

What we can do, though, is play a game. Look at the photo on your screen. Is this wax Ed Sheeran or human Ed Sheeran? Naturally you’d think I’d decorate the post about the wax Ed Sheeran with a photo of the wax Ed Sheeran — or would I?

Maybe I would use a photo of the human Ed Sheeran, to trick you.

But if I were trying to trick you, wouldn’t I assume you’d think I’d use a photo of the human Ed Sheeran? In that case, I’d use a photo of the wax Ed Sheeran, to escape your cleverness.

So which is it? The answer is to be found in this annotation.

Thank you, it’s the wax one. He’s at a cat café!

