Is This a Photo of Wax Ed Sheeran or Human Ed Sheeran?

Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

I regret to inform you that Madame Tussauds has created a second wax Ed Sheeran. This wax Ed Sheeran was unveiled in London and will eventually serve, I assume, as a mating partner for the wax Ed Sheeran currently living at Madame Tussauds in New York. C’est la vie. Madame Tussauds has a vision of a wax Ed Sheeran civilization, and we are simply not prepared to stop it.

What we can do, though, is play a game. Look at the photo on your screen. Is this wax Ed Sheeran or human Ed Sheeran? Naturally you’d think I’d decorate the post about the wax Ed Sheeran with a photo of the wax Ed Sheeran — or would I?

Maybe I would use a photo of the human Ed Sheeran, to trick you.

But if I were trying to trick you, wouldn’t I assume you’d think I’d use a photo of the human Ed Sheeran? In that case, I’d use a photo of the wax Ed Sheeran, to escape your cleverness.

So which is it? The answer is to be found in this annotation.