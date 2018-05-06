Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Last night, Issa Rae hosted the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, where she gave a monologue that took sharp aim at Kanye West’s “slavery is a choice” comments to TMZ. “I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black — only when it’s convenient,” she said. Then the kicker: “That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” Kanye wasn’t on hand to hear her joke, but his wife, Kim Kardashian West, sure was; she received the inaugural Influencer Award. To quote a new Kanye song: Yikes. Given that Rae was also the first person of color to host the show, she celebrated making history by wearing a belt with the words “Every nigga is a star,” the title of the Boris Gardiner song famously sampled by Kendrick Lamar in his To Pimp a Butterfly opener.